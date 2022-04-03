MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.57.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $516.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $511.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.77. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.97 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

