Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE MUSA traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $201.09. 209,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $203.99. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.11.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.