MXC (MXC) Price Down 6.4% This Week

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. MXC has a total market cap of $271.96 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.78 or 0.00306530 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004732 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $647.95 or 0.01410861 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.