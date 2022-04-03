Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MYE stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $772.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Myers Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Myers Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

