Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYOV. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

