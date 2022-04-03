Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYOV. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.
Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.75.
In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.
About Myovant Sciences (Get Rating)
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.