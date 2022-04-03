MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.24. 76,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $121.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MYR Group by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.
MYR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.
