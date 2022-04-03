Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.48. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
