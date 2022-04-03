NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NC traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,496. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $292.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

