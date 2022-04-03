Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

NDAQ opened at $181.92 on Friday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.14 and its 200-day moving average is $191.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $1,560,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

