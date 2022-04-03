National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $91.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.83 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

