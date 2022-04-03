National Asset Management Inc. Buys 276 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

TRV stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.