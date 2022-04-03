National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $26,133,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 215.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $22,139,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $168.84 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

