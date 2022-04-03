National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after acquiring an additional 161,732 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.44. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

