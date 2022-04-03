National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.07 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $575.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 124.68%.

CSWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.