National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

Shares of BDX opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

