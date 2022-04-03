National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $42.96 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

