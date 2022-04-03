National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 246.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142,227 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $107.47.

