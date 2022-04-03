National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,017 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 409,323 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KYN stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

