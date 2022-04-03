National Bank Financial Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.94.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

