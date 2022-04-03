National Bank Financial Comments on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BCE has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,606,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

