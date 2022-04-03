National Bank Financial Lowers Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target to C$6.00

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$16.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Thinkific Labs stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Thinkific Labs has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

