National Bank Financial Trims Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Target Price to C$64.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.45.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

