National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. National Bank’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.