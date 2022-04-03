National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $69.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.