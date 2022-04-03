National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

