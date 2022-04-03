National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 14,644 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

EWU opened at $33.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26.

