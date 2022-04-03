National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 4,163 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $132.38 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average of $143.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

