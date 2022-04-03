National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 71,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.