National Bank of Canada FI Takes $447,000 Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $16,757,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 274,715 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 489.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 206,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $7,105,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASPN opened at $34.89 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

