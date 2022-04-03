National Bank of Canada FI Takes $470,000 Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Elastic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Elastic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.41.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $92.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $123.13. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

