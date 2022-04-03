National Bank of Canada FI Takes $527,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,079 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 46.44 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 33.46 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of 54.31.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 91.67.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

