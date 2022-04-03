National Bank of Canada FI Takes $548,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

IPG opened at $35.46 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

