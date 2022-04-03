National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 370,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,519. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.42.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

