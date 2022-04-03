National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

