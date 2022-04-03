Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $18,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $4,906,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

