nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $80.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. nCino has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

