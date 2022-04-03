Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKTR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 3,673,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,471. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.