NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 78.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 49.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at $9,431,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 257.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

