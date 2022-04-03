Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $4.27 on Friday. Nephros has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter worth about $646,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

