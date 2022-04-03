Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $373.47 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $165.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.49 and a 200-day moving average of $532.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

