Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $935.12 million and $33.62 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.42 or 0.07533198 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,209.52 or 0.99788860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046658 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 969,241,313 coins and its circulating supply is 969,240,714 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

