New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.