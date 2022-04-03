New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NMFC opened at $13.91 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.