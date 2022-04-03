New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.22.

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $67.36. 656,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

