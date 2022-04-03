New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,400 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of 8X8 worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $248,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $370,001. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
EGHT opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
