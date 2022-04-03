New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,446 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,045,000 after buying an additional 108,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

