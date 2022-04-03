New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,966 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

