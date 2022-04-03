New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,668 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -127.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

