New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of HNI worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HNI by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in HNI by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of HNI opened at $37.02 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is 91.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HNI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HNI (Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.