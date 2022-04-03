New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

